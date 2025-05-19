Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer

ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton shares the possible timeline of former President Joe Biden’s diagnosis.

May 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live