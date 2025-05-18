Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

A statement from his office announced on Sunday that Biden has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer.

May 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live