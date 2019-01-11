Transcript for Foul play suspected in case of missing UFC fighter's stepdaughter

A dark turn in the search for missing Alabama college student a -- a Blanchard this morning police say they've uncovered new evidence. Indicating she could be in serious danger. In a statement overnight at forty saying evidence from within her vehicle recovered in Montgomery. Was examined by the Alabama department of forensic sciences and is now determined she was harmed. And is considered to be a victim of foul play. Pledges friends saying from the beginning her disappearance is completely out of character. This isn't just something that she won't get up in late this is a very serious matter and something happened. The nineteen year old was last seen more than a week ago captured in this convenience store surveillance video moments before she vanished last Wednesday night. Her SUV was later found fifty miles away from her home in an apartment complex parking lot covered with scratches and dents on the front right side. Her family pleading for her safe or turn. There's somebody out than those in the thing I know the whereabouts of my daughter. Please please please. Big U2 there's someone though. Blanchard is also the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris and now UFC president Dana White is adding to or reward offered by Alabama's governor for any information in the case. To help find a nine. I'm contributing an additional 25000. Dollars Alabama governor KIB's 5000 dollar reward. Multiple other donors have sense come forward offering cash rewards for this investigation that total is now 85000 dollars and counting. For information in this case cover all ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.