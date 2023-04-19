Fox News pays Dominion Voting Systems $787 million to settle defamation case

The last-minute settlement ended a two-year legal battle between the media company and Dominion, which accused Fox of spreading misinformation about the results of the 2020 election.

April 19, 2023

