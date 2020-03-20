Transcript for Free meals being served to students in San Francisco

In such uncertain times it's cool it to just see kids smiling. Elijah and James were the first to kids today to pick up free meals offered by SA USD. There Daniel Christians voice so blessed to be here is the lesson that edell in this great program. As longest classes out during this shelter in place the school district is prepared to serve breakfast lunch and supper think alike dinner to any kid eighteen or younger whose Hungary. As so many students I'm are in need every day and semi of our children rely on school meals and now that schools are not open. That and gap is even harder. And it shows one after another kids in their caretakers walk right up to the table keeping their distance from employees to take advantage of this free program. Cecil marks lives nearby he walked to Willie Brown junior middle with his three grandkids. He's happy the school was helping out. Good bill. Well for the grocery store the elbow room not so much in there. So what's on the menu cereal for breakfast pro team or cheese sticks and milk for lunch and Thomas bitchy and other snacks for supper. You get biggest export after picking up food families were encouraged to pick up a book or two to make sure their students' minds were fit to. I. That it's really well.

