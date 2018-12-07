Transcript for Frenzy and frustration for Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' promotion

Stuffed animals created malls stuffed with people this morning. Hundreds lined up in the Build-A-Bear workshop at brokerage mall in San Jose including Michael Bryant and his son Jay. They were the first in line at 5:30 AM to seven years old I figured he needs one why the big line. It's pay your age day Shea is seventh team to pay seven dollars for bear. I sounds like a good deal. Normally the dolls can cost anywhere from 21 lead at 35 dollars each for bigger families pay your age day can save you a lot of money. This under Russ Mann is in for thirty dollars for four car and why it. Hundreds were in line by the time Build-A-Bear open an hour early at 9 AM. Many stores across the US Canada and the UK stopped accepting gas due to crowds and safety concerns. The store manager brokerage said they'd stay open as long as they had bears to stuff. Kids were ready. Still keep each year. I can't and fine art at the end of the day there are some things can't put a price on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.