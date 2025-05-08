Friend and former roommate to Pope Leo XIV describes their relationship

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with a former high school and college classmate of Pope Leo XIV. The Rev. Mark Francis recounts the type of student the new pope was and their recent reunion in Chicago.

May 8, 2025

