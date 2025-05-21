Friend of Pirates fan who fell onto field now faces charges related to accident

The fan, 20-year-old Kavan Markwood, fell from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game on April 20, officials said.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live