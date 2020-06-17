Transcript for Front-line advocates speak on the life of Aimee Stephens

And we're back with another pivotal case leading to that groundbreaking Supreme Court ruling which centered around Amy Stephens. The Detroit funeral director fired after telling her employer she was transitioning the first transgender rights case to put be heard before the Supreme Court. The highest court in the land. Amy Stephens passing away this spring at the age of 59 of kidney failure. Her fight now a permanent part of this historic decision and we're joined now by two Frontline warriors meeting this victorious battle rock how Willis is a writer and activist and former editor of Out Magazine. And chased anngelle. Food is an attorney with the ACLU will help represented Amy Stevens right there in the courtroom thank you both for joining us. Change here. Hats would say is I wanna start with you good to see you wait you're right they are working side by side with Amy Stephens. Tell us about her life and her lasting legacy through all of your team's efforts. Yes at first just an honored to be here and to share space with our count who has just been meeting so much critical organizing. Which died you know think it's instrumental to the types of court victories that we had you know we don't we'll win in a courtroom without mobilizing in the streets Ferris this is just such an honor. And and either he is just absolutely such an inspiration and and like Geraldine as she was tired. Eight years ago her case was filed seven years ago the last seven years of her life were spent just trying TU. I served indicate her thick legal protection to not be fired because she is transgender. Com and it in some way to became her her life mission and eat and when the case was originally filed and when he. Thirteen it was filed by the United States the Obama administration's sued under title seven the federal law prohibiting discrimination because of sacks. The funeral home that fired her when she just simply said I am Amy Stephens acid gonna come to market myself. And eat and United States you don't have have to case went up through the court system after the election and we feared quite right rightfully so and that the term administration would no longer defend Amy's rights under title seven. Amenities CLU we intervened on Amy's house and represented are up through the Supreme Court. And I had the honor of working on her keys during that entire Supreme Court proceedings and cash and she was in such a high rains understated humble person. Ku found in the fight for justice a mission TU up. You know and brake a pass that the next generations and act exactly what she did. I'm but you know we have to acknowledge that -- that three individuals whose cases were part of this Supreme Court victory. Died before they were able to see. The results of their hard five. Efforts and and the reason that day diet is directly tied to the discrimination update these cities are really life or death questions. Comment I just wish Amy and Don had lived his he dissonant. During his senate touching chase free into the courtroom for a moment if you could what was it like being there and arguing in all the way. To the Supreme Court in the highest court in the land. You know I sink he's. There's a massive teens on the Supreme Court cases and I've had the privilege of working on on several that this was just so so much be a far and away the most personal firm means it in so many ways and and knowing that were in this moment of the trumped administration attacking trans people at every turn from. January 2017 when he first came into office and so we were so scared about this keys and so scared what could mean for the protections that we've relied on under federal law. And spent just painstaking hours hauled my eight for months on crafting arguments and so should ultimately to get into the court that day to look the nine justices in the I could be a trans person sitting there. You know I do think there's a lot of power to my colleague Gabriel and I were both sitting at counsel table two of the four people sitting there were trans our client Amy each was trampled burned Cox interment trans lawyers other people in the court ran a week we brought in the spirit of our ancestors we brought in Silvia Rivera and Marsha. Ray and I and course ditches right in front Meeks and I was just channeling my very existence and the existence of those that team before exit stage. You know we are here and we are not going away and you may not siesta in our actual humanity but we will continue to and demands that he scenes while a powerful rock callow an attorney you how significant is this ruling for recognizing trans rights. Yeah I mean I think it can't be say it. It how Mays or this is for our. The trans community and never really friends and her recent sitcom. I know you don't folks like essayist and people who have been championing in this legislative are. Am bars you did so by a band. Not rallying a full. More I said it said look. What is happening to trans and I being the general public doesn't often understand that when we are discriminating against. At hamburger minds really being discriminated against you know we're trying to break down these restrictive notions of who we're supposed to be based on other people's thoughts and Kimberly good sport the way where we're all liberate and. We only have a few seconds left in this segment that will be back with more give me your top line and motions. When you heard about the brewing rock house. I felt exhilarated. An and I also felt ready to continue that by. Particular later from black trans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.