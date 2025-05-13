FSU shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance

The 20-year-old student who allegedly opened fire on the Florida State University campus last month, killing two and injuring six, made his first appearance in court.

May 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live