'This is not right': FSU student recounts hiding from shooting

Ryan Cedergren, a student at Florida State University, was at a bowling alley in the Student Union when he heard shots fired.

April 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live