Funeral director trashed 6,500 bodies of pets, used fake ashes to defraud clients

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Monday charges against Jacob Vereb, owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

April 29, 2025

