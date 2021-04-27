Funeral held for 14-year-old girl killed by police stray bullet

Funeral services were held Monday for Valentina Orellana Peralta who was shot and killed by an LAPD officer's stray bullet inside a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live