Transcript for Funeral held for slain NYPD officer

The mournful sound of bag pipes a solemn line of blue and a flag draped coffin. Sights and sounds of a final goodbye the funeral mass for fallen police officer Brian bulky. It is a very sad time my heart goes out to family my heart goes out to the department. And my heart goes out to wall police officers and first responders everywhere. The 33 year old was killed Sunday during a struggle with an armed suspect in the Bronx smokey was a six year veteran of the NYPD. But in death the world were and what friends and family already knew. Walking was a man of special talents a standout track and field athlete at Fordham University. Someone who gave up a career in finance on Wall Street to pursue public service starting as a dispatcher in his hometown police department before moving on to the NYPD. Today thousands of police officers gathered in the small village of Munro members of the community paying their respects as well. My kids went that its same school he did grew up here in. And I think could have been one of my kids if they decided to take that course that completes NYPD officer any police officer. And just just a short time ago during the homily the pastor telling a Maltese families that. They knew long ago that he was their hero now the world knows that Bryant was a hero there are eulogies delivered. By Maynard Lazio's and the police commissioner as well. It will just channel sudden. Eyewitness News.

