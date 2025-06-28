Funeral service underway for slain lawmaker Melissa Hortman and husband

The funeral for Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were shot dead in their home on June 14, is now underway in Minneapolis.

June 28, 2025

