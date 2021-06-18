Future of the Latino vote in the US

The CEO of the nonpartisan, nonprofit NALEO discusses the importance of the Latino vote going forward in U.S. elections as well as the community&rsquo;s contributions to the country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live