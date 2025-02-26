Fyre Festival returns years after fraud and failure

ABC News contributor Kelley Carter discusses a return of the infamous festival that led to its founder being convicted of wire fraud.

February 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live