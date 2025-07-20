Gag order lifted in Idaho murder case, Kohberger to be sentenced

With the sentencing of Bryan Kohberger set to take place Wednesday, ABC News' legal contributor Channa Loyd breaks down what to expect next in the Idaho college murders case.

July 20, 2025

