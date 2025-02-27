Gene Hackman had ‘everyman quality’ on screen: Critic

Chicago Sun-Times TV and movie critic Richard Roeper discusses the range in Hackman’s acting career, which spanned more than five decades.

February 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live