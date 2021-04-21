George Floyd's brother calls Chauvin verdict ‘wonderful’

Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, reacts to the guilty verdict on all three counts in the Derek Chauvin trial.
4:53 | 04/21/21

Comments
Transcript for George Floyd's brother calls Chauvin verdict 'wonderful'

