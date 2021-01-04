Transcript for George Floyd's family releases statement regarding his drug addiction

Kenneth we're hearing that the Floyd family is now issuing a statement on George Floyd's drug use what are they saying. Yes we just got a as a former attorney bring crime and Antonio Domenici and the attorneys for George boy's family. And they're taking this head on about the drug use in the federal sound. I George floors are set and how the defense is easy Matt to say that. Those drugs caused the death of George Florida here's part of the steamy here is says it's that the defense attempts to construct a narrative that George for his call the death what the Clinton delegates at some. We want to remind the world to witness his death on video that George was walking talking laughing and breathing just primed for dear children held his need to George Mac. The statement Diane also talks about the fact that tens of thousands of people on Americans year struggle. Where oh Laurie addiction and it says those who boar are treated with. Dignity and respect not brutality and this quote in the state rigor is on to say we fully expect expected the defense simply George's church her and struggles with addiction on tropical has that is the go to tactic when the facts are not. On your side so the family attorneys they are responding Diane. Fun so I wanna go back to be honest because it beyond there is another case that we man appearing about. In this and throughout the course of this trial but it does Stephen from the Stanley kind of goes to the question. Is he was so under the influence that he was having an overdose. Why didn't the cops you know just call for help and send them out in an ambulance right away in center trying to force him. Into a squad car couldn't work against the defense how does that work from a legal standpoint. Well I had I mean that's that's the big problem. Arm. When you watched a video and and and there's absolutely. No. Response from law enforcement hasn't allayed students who does the struggles that mr. Floyd is experiencing at the time. I would think there aren't should be trained in the end in the value ending now when do we when that we stop when we when we realized that. This is a twenty dollar bills that may or may not be be real. And balancing that against some of news families struggle. So it's a problem is it's a huge problem and an end and so the glass and I guess is. The meteorology experts say you know maybe he's not guilty the most serious crime that but certainly I think the manslaughter charge this is going to be very difficult to overcome. And so let me ask you this if you feel that the defense adequately establishes that there is reasonable doubt. That perhaps George Floyd actually drive died of a drug overdose could Derek show and still be found guilty of manslaughter. I believe I believe he probably could because. It had had he paid attention and had they done what they're supposed to do. You know and then immediately. Given him the first thing that he needed. And the many still be alive today so I. I think suddenly arm that's a possibility even at a cost that it's not directly attributed. I think Sony is partially going to be attributed to him.

