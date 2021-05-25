Transcript for George Floyd’s family speaks after meeting with Biden

Good afternoon over coming on the air at this hour because president Biden has just met with members of George Floyd's family has this country marks one year now since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There was already a moment of silence in Minnesota the governor there are calling for that moment of silence at 2 PM. But lasting nine minutes 29 seconds came out of time former officer Dirk children had to stay on George Boyd stepped. Children was convicted of murder last month three other former officers awaiting trial next year. As you remember George Boyd stepped of course sparking global protests and demands for police performed here in the US. Deployed family in Washington today you see them right up there outside the White House meeting with the president and the lawmakers on Capitol Hill president Biden. Had set today as a deadline to pass the George Floyd justice and policing act. Which calls for sweeping reforms including banning choke holds and eliminating what's called qualified immunity for police officers. He has already passed the house the bipartisan efforts are to be making progress in the senate and it's been crowned I believe Steve legal team. For the boy's family can see there at the microphones there. From the press a symbol of the White House about what's. Mamma turning bin Laden Obama for attorney Chris Stewart attorney charter Roman religion head turning jester Merrill and then also. That's an Obama presidency okay hostile. We're have present witness here the family. I'm George Florida has some of bear dear friends we have Rodney Florida we have Malone as Florida. We have terrorists Lauren. We have him. Brad Dan Williams. Obviously we have this little danger room where her mother rocks is here we're Jian and we are Bauman here. We have Dominic don't William were close and personal France Venezuela president here. Briefly. Their Brothers will address shoe. The president and the vice president man with the family of more. Over an hour in. In their monetary you some things that happened in that medium I'm though the program was. Very. Personal because it got to know this family over the years and then he warnings. Check all day elm home today of all days. To see how they were doing and terror rear at a rate bad. Day or stereo. Doing everything to make sure that his legacy is risk Baghdad. Then that involves us gore and to meet with Simmons isn't just a few moments. To continue to press forward for the jars stored justice Beverley Samad. There he says he is ready to sign any day this. Bad. Dean doesn't want to sign. And they beer that doesn't have itself stands remaining seldom. Here is gonna be patient to make shift to right field now rest BO. I'm also. The family encourage the president. Continue to leeway of the civil rights leaders of advocacy groups there who have been working on this. Put dead guys like. Reverend Alan NAACP. And the National Urban League them any obvious and so will bat or. Our present to you alone a slower. I northern. And then it. I'm going grade. This. We met with the president and the BP. It was just book of remembrance slow. What happened to my brother good discloses today then. He was. Byrd a and it looks great. He's a genuine. They always speak from the boy. This alleged this the vehicle that had a chance to meet little we have that opportunity to. You just thankful book plus mono and and we just want this dog probably snag could be passed in the news. Considerably another friend who can help people who because this this thing if you can make. Federal allow Cuban take the bird which is the bald eagle. You can make for a federal the tick people close. You know that he and brother riders and variably. A you guys go in today's program is about to remember is so Barbara the joy Tebow father. Paul boom from frame good thing. Fans. The Mr. President and vice president favors or condos and just people of Texas metro would have been as your reiterated every game. This is how we're doing all we do we need but we take care most still have big announcement and this is not a vote. How we feel and it was all about today about our brother. And we've faithful that he showed great concern. Fans. Here swinging around him I cannot drink eat Marion and I think he would personally make sure I think you're here from turns Florida. We're trying to relate to anyone in your questions or we're ready and. Hello everyone hello hello and go home BA today there's an honor goes to meet with the president and the vice president and put in the sort of concerns off family. Then I'll put him there actually given. Resolve concerns now we still in the situation. Then home to about filled it was a very productive flow of conversation that I am grateful that I think everybody for the loves taking. Has now you hear from Brenda Williams the nephew of George Farr who is like a son took home. Sorry on the home. Yeah and I think lumber and home. I think it was a volatile we're very mean we're very appreciative and grateful and so president vice president by this here. I think that to me when will be so all concerned at all I think generally want to know is that that we were going. Now what do you do to support us they did let us know they support best in the field but he wants to make sure that is the right field and onerous new. Call me also say their own. He said that Baylor. He's had about enough handmade blue marlin he's lost the deal to be right amenable and did host Georgia's biggest fans. Car and then down. Hear hear from mark co counsels there's always a team effort and we have a great train this stand. What the chairman of great legal change. Are turning Chris Stewart news. Available bronze seen little baby whale just in my law partner. The presidentially directed at play would you honestly had absolute ball mom and that's why this may be a sad day across the country but this place takes over every day. CM Harrison sound like she's still smelling the N com serves our record just come together and any Democrat Democrat Republican. Have passed a bill you care about policing and the people you don't get past. Veteran now we were here from attorney Tony Roman Virginia. Number. Great co counsel. Good to everybody nice to see a wall I think what's important about today commemorating the one year. Dana noted George voice that this that we need this bill passed. Here's why we need it passed we need to protect the lives visible closing soon take life. We need people saved on the streets of our country they're supposed to be an unnecessarily shot my beliefs. That's what's so important about this day. That's why I'm so proud to be standing with the Floyd barely today Vienna represented. They're fighting for this bill would make sure it is meaningful and substantial. Thank you all its program. Okay guys and that Lou here briefing from attorney Justin Miller and we have almost become the day. That afternoon the the important thing to remember and I think everyone's spoken on different days but the important thing I want everyone remembers this there have been other bills that have been fast. Ten the last three months and protecting. Different groups. Of people. This group of people need to be protected to. And this started a long time ago. There's something to start a lot sooner the government take it a lot faster and so. We just ask that you if you're out there watching you know merger congressman birds or senator to pass this bill does very very important. I. It's hit him again and then probably before general question or two there's. National bar association president. We're not turning CK hopping. Good afternoon. Justice for wine is justice for all. On behalf of the over 66000. Mostly African American lawyers in this country and globally we must support them. Not that George went just listen and we don't have insurance. Let's we want to see the carnage that we've seen happen over and over and over again and that's not acceptable. So please call your senator. Impress upon everybody in your community that we got it's. Got a. Mr. Bergen and we're gonna just do this one time for his family back in Houston are a lot of Luka and be here. We go already is obvious. The sale save lives here and ground. Gun problem here. We'll special they have leverage official English. Its pay his way. George door we'll miss didn't. Bailout may have been. There are doing. Good hero does where his family there could not be here today. Talk yeah Dave ward yeah west. And I'm GOP is trying to get by again from high. Policing organizations. Want the towards what policing and that's one of the reasons. Snow and that's the reason why it was not signed into law. Today what they knew about the fact that they're looking but police organization that diet you get looks like it's similar. Worse is qualified immunity civil rights nurses police. We're going to live here and go meet were Serbs brokered. Has simmered just gotten. Sort of lean negotiators. Then the United States senate to continued to talk about a bipartisan bailed. We don't think. There has to be warned against. Did it shouldn't be that we are won't battled police and we all along just released soon we're charged Florida. It would give the opportunity to take a breath we'll but I haven't and they don't isn't that where -- out of Taylor would get this leave him peace. We're about Havre heard. Door breast at all brand. And execute it were six Brothers and our body. Their blood is on this legislation so we're gonna continue to whip this battle and there is this labor to him to continue to press. Just say. We have the respect this real blow that's on this legislation. This must be meaning probe. And we can do this together. This is an American issue this is. Police show us civil rights issue. We have to look at this as a national edition that we have all boarded Dylan Wareham. Bob Shalala thank you Chris state guide. It has been a fifth think seven years since we've had amino bold legislation. And we look back and mr. ray remember. Jimmie Lee Jackson being killed in Alabama. They're Marla decaying. And John Lewis bears Selma. Busan bad. As day ever exist Derek did. Civil Rights Act violent past have here is a near the Triad we pray. That history can repeat itself and that the death of Jorge flaw would help probe lasts until he finally give me names oberly triple.

