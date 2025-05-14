Georgia college student faces deportation after mistaken traffic stop

Ximena Arias-Cristobal, 19, has been taken into ICE custody following the traffic stop and remained in custody on Monday, triggering concerns about her immigration status.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live