Transcript for Georgia cops kept 13-year-old handcuffed in freezing squad car to get him to talk

Indy grab a golf part in the streets. Everything in their right. The thirteen year old told the officer of the golf cart came from his mother's workplace. And she said it was okay for him to take it out for a spent. Your mother's high near where she. She's not a date. They fit without her gutter press and police placed the teen in handcuffs and put him in the back of the unheated patrol car. For more than a half hour the teen refused to give straight answers to officers' questions then sergeant Daniel LZ arise until other officers to let the team get a little chilly. He then talks to the teen himself. And Steve Brett. Critical that there as you're gonna think I'm right here that you can't remember most phone number in it but make up contact Lynn moment we'll get some heat deal. Police eventually contacted the teen's mom and released him to work on. This isn't the only incident that cast Roswell officers and a bad light recently and about a week ago to Roswell officers were fired after body camera footage showed them using a coin flipping after. To determine whether to arrest a woman following an April traffic stop.

