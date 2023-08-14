Georgia DA to present case to grand jury on overturning 2020 election: Sources

Donald Trump and his legal team are preparing for a potential indictment concerning the former president’s alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results.

August 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live