Georgia teen detained by ICE after mistaken arrest speaks out

Ximena Arias-Cristobal, 19, was arrested in early May in a case of mistaken identity and then detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over her undocumented status.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live