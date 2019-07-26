Transcript for Girl shot multiple times in drive-by shooting

In an Eyewitness News exclusive police in no worker searching for the shooter who fired a hail of bullets into a crowd of teenagers. Surveillance video shows exactly what happened Wednesday night you see a car pull up a gun come out of the window and the person inside begins shooting. Active teens on a porch while they run for cover one of those teens a fifteen year old girl was hit seven time. She's very hysterical so. It was hard and so a lot of its. She was very hysterical. She didn't want to shock receiving what's shoppers ask. So after she seemed. Young girl had gunshot wounds to her arms and legs as she is now back home recovering. Police say they believe that shooting may have been targeted. That still investigating and if you know anything about it they have asking are asking you to call Newark police.

