Transcript for All-girls chess team gets pep rally after historic victories

Chess players are not typically treated too loud cheers and pep rallies. But state champion chess teams also don't typically come from small Catholic schools in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. With saint Ethel reader is number one league rules on the team placed in the top ten. They've always clear that this team but now that we have to choke he has proved checks out this running and acting sitting down looking boy. Figuring out what's the best. The state championship trophy will take its place in the trophy case with others in school is earned for sports teams. It's a great accomplishment for single to read in which a decade ago was on the verge of being closed because of low enrollment. But principal Denise spells has helped rally the community moment as stabilize. And what. You do in the school to build a community. Canoe tipped family community and a community of believers still has some believe that they can conquer the world if they say epitomized what. The state tournament in Peoria last month brought schools from all over to the tables and for these girls who have been playing just for most of their young lives. It was a great test and also a confidence builder. With the celebration with their classmates. Might be the most unforgettable. How does it feel to be state champion. It was Austin. It was amazing you know just to see all of those people come on support detained and that way and just tell the key is good job and keep it up. In an analyst us it was wonderful. Unlike many Catholic schools and got the Rita is not connected to a church but they say they have the full support of the community. And today that community is celebrating their success. Govern Gresham neighborhood John Garcia ABC seven Eyewitness News.

