Giuliani sanctioned by judge in defamation case brought by 2 Georgia election workers

A judge has awarded a default judgment to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss as part of their civil defamation suit against Rudy Giuliani.

August 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live