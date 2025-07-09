‘My goal is to rebuild,’ says owner who lost hair salon in deadly Texas flooding

Business owner A.J. Nelson shares how she lost her hair salon in the deadly Texas flooding and how her community has come together in the aftermath.

July 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live