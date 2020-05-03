Goat enjoys birthday lollipop

More
The goat, MaDolly, celebrated her first birthday by wearing a festive party hat.
0:27 | 03/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Goat enjoys birthday lollipop
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The goat, MaDolly, celebrated her first birthday by wearing a festive party hat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69413196","title":"Goat enjoys birthday lollipop","url":"/US/video/goat-enjoys-birthday-lollipop-69413196"}