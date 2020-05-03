Now Playing: Lemon shark cozies up with Florida conservationist

Now Playing: Goat enjoys birthday lollipop

Now Playing: Mother of missing Idaho children to be extradited to Idaho

Now Playing: 1 dead, 5 people shot at celebration of life party

Now Playing: Supplies sell out at retailers amid coronavirus fears

Now Playing: At least 25 killed, 3 missing after Tennessee tornado

Now Playing: At least 11 Americans dead from coronavirus

Now Playing: All eyes on Elizabeth Warren as Joe Biden gains ground

Now Playing: Songs for hand-washing

Now Playing: New cruise ship quarantine as former passenger dies of coronavirus

Now Playing: Number of coronavirus cases in the US continues to climb

Now Playing: Trial of Robert Durst begins in Los Angeles

Now Playing: At least 3 still missing after deadly Tennessee tornadoes

Now Playing: US officials scramble to respond to spread of COVID-19

Now Playing: Oral arguments begin over landmark abortion case

Now Playing: At least 24 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 4, 2020

Now Playing: Coronavirus cases linked to sick NY man jumps to 11

Now Playing: Demand rises for products that may help protect against coronavirus