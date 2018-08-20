Goats roam onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, NY

More
The two animals were tranquilized and brought to an animal sanctuary.
1:04 | 08/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Goats roam onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, NY

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57292963,"title":"Goats roam onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, NY","duration":"1:04","description":"The two animals were tranquilized and brought to an animal sanctuary.","url":"/US/video/goats-roam-subway-tracks-brooklyn-ny-57292963","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.