Transcript for Gold Star widow: Don’t forget sacrifice of soldiers in Afghanistan

And as 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the US troop withdrawal gold star families are left with a heavy heart after the fall of the Taliban. Military veterans advocate Jane Horton is a member of one of those gold star family she lost her husband army specialist Christopher David Horton. Nearly ten years ago in Afghanistan and Jane joins us now from more on the impact the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan has had. On gold star families Jane thanks so much for being here and thanks for the sacrifice you in your family have made for this country. I know you said that gold start families feel defeated. By the fall of Afghanistan and then a massive crisis is now playing out in the military community what do you mean by that. Thank you so much for having me ma'am and thank you for letting me speak up a subject. This list of hurt our hearts so much it has been a crisis through the military community over the past play years sleep or are bought slut and tears into Afghanistan and to see. They can adequate job you know play out front on all of us enter the country. To be paying attention for the first time really for many people and funny ears is really heartbreaking for and that's letting. And and grades Terry Moran here in Washington. You mention that the troop withdrawal there it's chaos and in it was it hurt and and was sad and shocking I think for all Americans but I imagine especially. For gold star families to see it and like that. Yes sir Edmund Eagles are Stanley steps that our hearts and our husbands and our children and our. Mothers and fathers and sisters and Brothers buses in the soil of Afghanistan and I would get my husband a times over for this country but I expect more out of my country I would. Look to get the American people more involved in this country in a currency Marie actually have a say. A lot of times people refuse it Scheyer get involved in the policies and our service members that no say. And the policy that what happens on the ground they're just willing to sign it late checks for their lives. And I just so people can get more involved and pay attention and there can be accountability and after action review of. This and Janet know you're also a former senior advisor for the office of the secretary of defense and a former congressional military liaison for the embassy of Afghanistan in Washington DC so. Given both your professional and your personal experience what lessons you hope that we as a country learned from this withdrawal how we move forward. What a wonderful question. I think we move forward. Honoring our fallen and honoring our service members are also finding out how we do it there in the feature how we can get the whole country involved. And our lawyers instead of just the 1% that are fighting them and I think that they're have to be. An after action review while black rock how did it and like and how can we do better because we're taking our backs of our brightest. That are volunteering their lives and twenty years. You know sixty to let overs funny deployments and Nestle or we got to do better and that's our the American people being engaged knowing who their member congress'. Reaching out you media outlets reading articles and just being involved in policy for those that again have volunteered Henry Berry can't defend us. You know I'm and Jane did this country so divided on so many things there's one issue it seems to me that nearly all Americans share and that is. All honor for those who served especially those who fallen. And solidarity with their families. But really in a realistic way out consumer like me honor how can we honor those who have given their lives to this country in the families that they left behind. What what another vehicle crash and sir thank you for asking that. Remembering their name remembering their stories and knowing that they do anything they want do they chose to serve their country. And also knowing that they love. I'm not an American more than they hate it well hasn't run and in my paper loan says eat work with it and out of many we are one remembering bat. We are battered nation and I had a different. You know he says that we are on together and why are stronger together and stuff so the nation you know reaching out or military matters me getting all our street. And remembering their names are you a every. Hey man does that Jane Horton military veterans advocate. In gold sir what do thanks very much.

