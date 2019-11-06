Transcript for Good Samaritan thwarts alleged sexual assault on side of highway

Took me a second to figure out my god that I just see that. Just is John Bishop was a delta merge onto route 73 he tells action news he sobbed this man Donald Kramer junior I'd tackle woman. And driver into these woods near the. Off ramps are just all arms and black hair he had long black hair and he just grabbed her. And yanked her forcefully like backwards and she screamed when that moment she screened. Is she would you rate next to my truck when. After parking on the shoulder bishop then runs into the woods after Kramer and saw him on top of the big step not thinking of his own safety. He immediately intervenes triggering a physical altercation between him and Kramer who seek police say was alarmed. I don't think and it's either on me Hemmer man Manning going to be may. It is derail his stomach and I just grabbing by the Pakistan since. What funeral into the street and Joan don't. Playing out near a busy highway three firemen passing by stopped to help the should hold Kremer down until police arrived. The victims shaky inviting counter had apparently gotten off the wrong bus stop and was walking back to work hard you think what I'm. Think she would have been raped or killed in the big man put me there for some reason the police are handling unit hero. Hits needing me in that. I don't like the term hero the cultures from and this. Help help somebody out.

