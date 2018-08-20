Good Samaritans rescue two people, dog from sinking car

More
Witnesses say the vehicle crashed through a marina railing in Long Beach, California, and into the water.
0:18 | 08/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Good Samaritans rescue two people, dog from sinking car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57282334,"title":"Good Samaritans rescue two people, dog from sinking car","duration":"0:18","description":"Witnesses say the vehicle crashed through a marina railing in Long Beach, California, and into the water.","url":"/US/video/good-samaritans-rescue-people-dog-sinking-car-57282334","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.