Good Samaritans rescue two people, dog from sinking car More Witnesses say the vehicle crashed through a marina railing in Long Beach, California, and into the water. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Good Samaritans rescue two people, dog from sinking car This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Outrage over ICE arrest of man taking pregnant wife to hospital

Now Playing: Woman survives 10 hours at sea after falling overboard on cruise

Now Playing: Good Samaritans rescue two people, dog from sinking car

Now Playing: Trump rants over Mueller meeting with White House lawyer

Now Playing: Thunderstorms, tornadoes sweep through the heartland

Now Playing: Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 'cold blooded killers'

Now Playing: Family makes incredible wildfire escape

Now Playing: Search on for suspects in deadly Nashville shootings

Now Playing: Take it from Gina Rodriguez: 'I'm the educated Latina you've been warned about'

Now Playing: Brooklyn Decker shares the worst advice she never took

Now Playing: Nun throws the perfect pitch before Royals-White Sox game

Now Playing: Close encounter between a helicopter and a drone mid-air in Florida

Now Playing: EpiPen shortage leaving parents on edge as students head back to school

Now Playing: Authorities release video of a police officer who rammed teenager with SUV

Now Playing: Family narrowly escape deadly wildfire in Montana

Now Playing: Dangerous weather all across the nation

Now Playing: Manhunt in Nashville continues for two murder suspects

Now Playing: Trump's lead attorney gives a new reason not to testify in the Russia investigation

Now Playing: Cuomo calls out Trump, says he's 'un-American'

Now Playing: Woman run over by vehicle during robbery Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57282334,"title":"Good Samaritans rescue two people, dog from sinking car","duration":"0:18","description":"Witnesses say the vehicle crashed through a marina railing in Long Beach, California, and into the water.","url":"/US/video/good-samaritans-rescue-people-dog-sinking-car-57282334","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}