Transcript for Google employees lead global walkout

We turn out to know worldwide walked out and Google thousands of workers have walked off the job to protest how the company handles sexual harassment. This morning the workers have listed their demands and the company is responding. And. Overnight these images of Google workers walking away from their desks and protest. Have skyrocketed around the world. It's a good thing that's happening. Never coming out standing up ourselves. Employees from California to New York the UK and Asia. Furious over what they say is Google's lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct meaning of the so Wade Phillips. I highly doubt and this is the best way that we can do that organizers of Thursday's walkout claimed the culture of complicity and dismissive miss it global. Take seriously claims of people who are harassed and respond to them appropriately and not sweep it under the rug it all comes one week after a New York Times story. The creator of Google's Android software the report claims an internal investigation found the allegations against him credible. Yet Ruben walked away in 2014. With a ninety million dollar severance package Rubin insists the times story is inaccurate saying. These false allegations are part of a smear campaign by my ex wife to disparage me during a divorce and custody battle. For every story in the New York Times there are thousands more. I really love love love that they need as many have not in the. Google says it supports the employees who participated in Thursday's walkout adding we're taking in all their feedback so we can turn these ideas into action. But workers want specific changes they're demanding Google and pay inequality. Issue reports on sexual harassment and create a better process for reporting complaints. In an email to employees gruel CEO said in the last two years nearly fifty people have been fired for harassment including many senior managers and none got severance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.