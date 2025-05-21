GOP agenda bill 'is bad for every single American,' says Rep. Suhas Subramanyam

Virginia Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam reacted on ABC News Live to the proposed "Big, Beautiful Bill" by House Republicans.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live