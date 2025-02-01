GOP congressman on DC midair collision

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, discusses the devasting D.C. midair collision and reacts to President Trump’s comment on DEI policies after the plane crash.

February 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live