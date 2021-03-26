Transcript for GOP delegation visits southern border

A delegation of Republican lawmakers is calling a president Biden to come see the crisis at the border for himself. After they toured facilities holding thousands of migrant children at the southern border. The delegation also rode along with Border Patrol overnight where they encountered some of the people trying to come to the United States our congressional correspondent Rachel Scott was. Right there with them for that right along and she joins us live now from the border to tell us solve about every job. Hi hey you know it's been a busy day if you we appreciate you coming and then tell me element about one. You in the delegation saw during this trip and how they react to it. While the and we were how it's very late last night passed 1 AM in the morning this delegation observed that eighteen. Republican senators got to see for themselves firsthand what it is like. The border. Along here with us we walk they crossed paths with migrants they saw some of the conditions they saw the dark past that. Many of these unaccompanied children these migrants are walking through an order to get here to the United States today they're out on a bullet tore with that a Texas. Department of public safety can see just behind me right there that is Mexico just in the distance and actually went out with state troopers on the boat for about an hour earlier this morning and just got to see how close in proximity that visitation is about mixed. Her these unaccompanied minors forties migrant to get from one side from Mexico to the other side last night we were out. With all of these Republican senator I got a chance to talk to many of them that they were seeing these conditions for themselves and anywhere outraged at diet it they were saying that now is time for president Joseph Biden to come here and to see it. Before heading south they were calling out president Joseph Biden for not allowing press access not allowing reporters like me. Inside of some of those overcrowded facility that we have seen and Donna Texas. You know senator sitting got to go inside and see for themselves what reporters like me we're not allowed in Houston were pressing them on now they ask. You know I really pointed question to senator Lindsey Graham about what was the outrage if he's outrage over the conditions now where was the outrage during the drug administration to collection. Outrage is itching to entice people to do this or having 5000. Facility at Fort Bliss or Adler frozen by India today that news conference was a disaster. He told her body in Central America we're gonna improve conditions we needed his created human tsunami does kind of come to the United States. He didn't mean to but I don't think he understands his own policies. The reason this trailer so warm and is in the last two months there's a green light coming in the United States. Yeah. They. That's senator Lindsey Graham there saying that. I didn't giving people a green light to come here certainly the messaging that he's not going to turn them away but it's also important to note that this is this the crisis that both administrations trump. And Biden administration's before them and how to handle we saw some of the conditions in some of those facilities under. Former president Donald Trump. They were called out for that as well at the by the administration is right now so many hard talking about these Republican senators and saying why northeast picking up more then what it was under the drug administration I am Henry to present. The mine and was grilled by reporters about this border crisis yesterday and about the fact that the press aren't being allowed into this crowded facilities. And he seemed to ask for patience as he tries to address this he wanted to bit more time for his policies to cake and self. What is the administration doing about this now. Yeah how he really leaving another army answer on when the press when reporters would be allowed to go inside a one reporter what you camera was allowed into one facility earlier this week inquiries Alice Springs I was there as well that's about four hours away from where I'm standing right now but that facility was under capacity so it's a very stark contrast far from the reality of the condition that we're seeing. Inside the facilities like Donna Texas where you have. Children you have migrants who have children under the age of eighteen sleeping on the portraits. As closely together. We're still in the middle the pandemic are separated by plastic they have foil blanket I mean this was just a stark contrast to what access that was given to us by the by the administration to that one reporter and that one camera that got to go inside. The children at a facility. Classrooms they were playing soccer and basketball inside Chile and not all of these facilities are clearly the same and that certainly was not the standard across the bar there across the board here in a Cecilia Vega press president died in on this yesterday in his message stands firm he believes that all of these unaccompanied minors the surge that you're seeing here. These children should not be turned away they should not go back that isn't very different message that I heard from Republicans here yesterday hasn't worked out doing this midnight border visit and eighty said that some of these children need to go back cut across the border even after making some of the most treacherous walk. I'm and going into the really some of the most dire condition hand. Every time I know you also had a chance to speak directly to some of those migrants that are trying to come into the country Wednesday half cent. Yeah day you know a little bit counts midnight out. You're walking towards the edge of the river we encountered a group of migrants that we're walking towards the United States. She had just cross on American soil and I met a mother that she brought her five year old daughter was found her daughter was. Clinching on to her. And that she told me I'm that they came from behind door excited she said that she brought her daughter here. For better life as she said that her husband her son had already needed over and she actually took out a little piece of paper that she had. In her pocket it had Italy -- on an and a number of family member number and that's a really common at what we have seen so far many of these migrants here. Crossing the border even these children who were under the age of eighteen and they have a phone number have a family members of that they can be connected Saddam. For this but she she broke down when she started crying she was really emotional this was a long journey for heard. You have to imagine what that is like to take a five year old. Across the border to walk. She's sad that she was hungry for a lot of days they were without food had tears streaming down her eyes during that and then also during that moment her child started to cry as well we also met a seventeen year old guy he told me that he came from Guatemala he said that he was just here for a better opportunity a better future in fact he has no family members here at all. And no shoe had do you even know each other prior to this they actually mad at me were making this journey across the border and they were together during the last leg of it. He told me that he was on his feet walking for over a month. Just to reach. The United States and they finally got here and they said that they're looking for opportunities that they're in search of that American dream Diane. It's heartbreaking to hear that these families are going through indefinitely. Crisis the US will have to drastically we just got on the border in Texas forest Rachel thank you.

