Jim Jordan has served on select committee and serves on one now it. Made an undeniable this panel has lost all legitimacy. And credibility. That shows exactly what I warned. Back at the beginning of January. The polo she would play politics with this. For more than six months. Give a better example of the senate. Five partisan. Schumer didn't pick who went on of the Republicans. They already have the report done by two different committees. Two main questions to. Why was the capital so ill prepared for that day when they knew on December 14 they had a problem. And what have we done to make sure that never happens again. Pelosi has created a sham process. I must speaker Pelosi reverses course the seats all five Republicans. We will not participate. But we think it's too important. That those two questions. Why Louis ill prepared why did they know on December 14. Why would they jeopardize the lives the capitol police. We will run our own investigation. We have law enforcement. We have military we have doctors we have people from all walks of life. They want to know the answer the American people deserve that they don't deserve politics they don't deserve destroying the institution. No committee. In congress will work. If one person is picking all who concerns. This is not happen before. House Democrats must answer this question. A wire are you allowing a lame duck speaker to destroy this institution. This is the people's house. Not close he's house. We will do our job though. We asked to do our job. We want to do our job. I may object to the people that she put on the committee. But I respect her right to do it. Just as every leader has done before. Destroy an institution for your own political gain. America expects more and deserve Smart. What that. I want to bring up congressman Jim banks. Individual who deserved who served his country and Afghanistan. Served in a state legislature. Serves in congress. His chair from the largest caucus in the Republican company. Gym bags thank you now. Thank the leader first and foremost first trust that you place to me as a leader of our party to put me in charge of this Republican effort this just goes to show up partisans. Have an exercise we said this was all long. That Nancy Pelosi would take me and Jim Jordan first. Author of this sect committee and the rest of us as well by rejecting the first two of us she knows. There we were prepared to fight to get to the truth to find the facts about what happened on that data make sure the January 6 would never happen again. If she doesn't want to go down that path. She knows a were already asking questions and just that shoot the first couple a days. So there McCarthy appointed us in this task questions that Democrats have never asked. About why the capital was vulnerable on that day but we had intelligence for weeks leading up to January 6. That told us to something dangerous what happened on January 6 she knew we would fight back. Against their political games and that's why she and want us to participate. In this committee just goes to show this is entirely a political exercise on her part it's a shame. The American people deserve better they demand answers. About January 6. Because them the American people demand that their leaders step up to make sure that never happens again but we don't know that this is an exercise in politics. It's not an exercise in finding the facts. And that's what's it that's what's unfortunate. About the speakers mirror they just goes to show. We it begs the question that all of us should be asking what is the speaker afraid out I'll leave you with that Jim Jordan. I think Jim you're the leader and Jim are exactly right this is always been about politics. And that today's actions are the speaker just confirm. That but frankly and I said this before what else are they gonna talk abouts. When that didn't itself it was a generous six committee what else they got to study up to about crime affect the crime is up and every major urban area in this country. They get a they got to talk about the border crisis. I mean think about this march was the highest. Month on record for illegal crossings until April April was the highest month on record until May may was the highest month on record until June. Gets out of of that. They got about inflation. We have to but the fact that the price of eggs is up by some not is up the price of bread is up the pricey gas is up the price of an airline tickets up the price of a used the price of everything is up we can talk about that. So they're going to be partisan they're gonna focus on this. But as the leader said that as mr. banks said. I don't think they got to address the fundamental questions. The fundamental question of why wasn't there a proper stop proper security presence at the capitol that day. Then again addressed that and only one person can answer that question only one. Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. My punches. My hunch is a reasonably address that question. My hunch is because what happened all last year. The Democrats normal lies anarchy. May normalize rioting and looting and when rioters and looters. Attacked our law enforcement personnel when rioters and looters destroyed small businesses what a Democrats do. They went out raise money to bail amount of jail and they continue to talk about deepening to please and in fact did dead in all these major urban areas which is why crime is up. So they don't want talk that stopped status when he partisan. Based wanna continue to attack the former president. They want to play their political gain slab plot leader McCarthy. For saying we're gonna do our job we're gonna continue to work in get to the bottom and answer the questions that the leader raised the questions at Franklin the American people want. Answers Q. Without a reformed. On the evening of January 6 when we reconvened. To. Take the certification. Of the election results from our State's. Actually spoke with speaker Pelosi on the dikes. She brought up a bipartisan bicameral commission to me at that point in time. I introduced a bill to create a bipartisan bicameral commission. Where some questions about how old this would be implemented in speaker Pelosi decided instead. To put forth her own select committee. That we now know was a completely partisan process. It's very disappointing because I think all of us were looking forward to our first hearing next week to really getting answers to some of the questions that were raised by leader McCartney. My ranking member banks and by Jim Jordan. But we're not going to get those. And even a partisan manner on this committee because she chose to take the unprecedented step. To try and Vito. Our own numbers. We are going to continue to ask questions and frankly there are many unanswered questions about why this capital. What's so on prepare and the key questions leader McCarthy sheds or are we and a better position now. Security wise. There are many issues that we saw it capitol police IG reports and others did laid out reasons why our officers didn't have the equipment. They didn't have the training and they didn't have the preparation to back up. To adequately address what happened on January 6. Why. And what have we done what does the speaker Don and more importantly what does she asked the capitol police board. It is made up of her own appointee. What have they done to put this capitol complex in a situation to address another security issue. Those questions would have been asked those questions will still be passed regardless of whether or not she continues to play politics no. And with this by saying. I've seen and witnessed political violence personally I don't a baseball field. In Virginia just a few short years ago I've seen what well trained capitol police officers like David Bailey and crystal griner. We're able to do to run toward gunfire as we ran away from it. And is disappointed to see it our capitol police officers were eyewitness have bravery that day are still not put into position. To be able to make sure. Netting no other type of generation would not happen again she needs to answer questions we were hoping to get those answers but unfortunately. We're not going chip. I'd like to introduce Kelley Armstrong. Thanks Rodney. Agree with everything that's been sad I've served for two years with Jim Jordan on oversight and judiciary. That we've been through a lot of tough hearings together a lot of hearings that we're going to be similar. Today S and we know how to do this we have credibility with the American people and disparate and didn't strike them it's strange Jim banks and Jim Jordan from this committee is just unacceptable. I think it's important to recognize that every time speaker policy uses the word unprecedented. It happens to consolidate absolute power in the speaker's office. It was unprecedented build a glass cage in order to make sure she got the gavel it was unprecedented to put metal detectors on the floor of the house. It's unprecedented to have a proxy voting finish her unprecedented. For the majority leader to strike minority members for committee. I don't think this committee's about the last election I don't even think it's about the next election is about the speaker's office maintaining an absolute iron grip on her conference in the people's house for the next eighteen months. I'm concerned. That after 200 years of precedent we are completely altering how the things how things are done in the people's house but you know what else I be concerned if I was a majority member right now. Because that map the math in their policies are gonna help us take back the majority in two years. And these things never go back to the way they were once they start. So we need to we need to be calling out what's going on every member of the US House of Representatives is elected by their district can never right to serve and the minority of minority has a right to put the people on the committees that walked and we shouldn't be changing those from this committee or any other committee and with that I can't turn it over to sheriff Nelson. When I was chosen. By leader McCarthy to serve on the select committee. I assured him I told me and I said I will take to thirty years of law enforcement experience I have the the eight years at a share. To uncover find out exactly what took place on January 6 to find the truth. As to why this capital was so I'm prepared. I spent countless hours I brought this binder rob fight I've examined the senate report examining talking look at that witness statements. Looking at the capitol hill's policies and procedures. And I was alarmed. Truly alarmed. At what I uncovered. I was certainly prepared to help this committee get to the truth. I wanted to get to the truth but unfortunately speaker Pelosi. Has shown that she's more interest dead and claim politics. I stay with leader McCarthy and the other colleagues on this committee. I he assured the later that I will continue to play a role Ed do everything I can to make sure that what took place on January 6. Can never ever happen again in this great country of ours. I made that commitment I will remain strong. In that commitment to the leader. Thank you. This. Mr. leader you're complaining that you're don't have them all bipartisan pop. I think he can worry six point you've stood in the way of a bipartisan commission met with. And it members. You remember Republican. Asked. Europe conference voted against bad guy and he's a majority of your conference voted against it. Why did you not allow that to go forward. If what you see why is he bipartisan investigation of what happened on January 6. For the same politics Pelosi pledged that the same time which he used the scope of that member how long it took. And January 13. Rodney Davis myself both requested. And 9/11 commission. Even those who ran the 9/11 commission criticize Nancy Pelosi for what she wanted to do. We had officer Evans killed on Good Friday. She said you couldn't look at that. If you study the 9/11 commission I didn't study what happened on just September 11 they study what buildup to the she said no you could not do that. Why would she. Make a scope that you couldn't get the answers to. Why would an officer's life not matter to. That's why people objected. People asked for before she played six months with this why she played her games and continued to do so consider that. Acted to committees the report is done. The FBI. The director more than 500 people the Architect of the Capitol has ten million dollars and what does she do today. Continue the same sham she's done all along. Never. Never in the history of this institution. For select committee. She admitted to me when she called me. Have they ever done something like this. Think for one moment. Jim banks. The naval officer. Defended his nation. Served in Afghanistan. Elected by his peers are the largest conference in the committee but she wants to say pre determined he cancer. The clothes she can pick and choose. Jim Jordan. She afraid of a question from Jim. She frayed what he might ask a fight for. He's a ranking member. Not its first committee but his second. Why would she be afraid. Did she set the committee itself to be one sided. It's more so than any select committee before yes she did. We warned you from that moment in time she was playing politics. Today just showed the American people exactly what everybody was want. It's American people who lose in this. But we're not gonna allow that to happen but we're gonna get to the answer the question why were we ill prepared Y if they knew what December 14. Why have they found IDB's earlier in the morning why they were not the National Guard here at the capitol but there are run and street signs down in the city. Who made that judgment. Yes it. I don't you send your statement that Republicans will quote instead pursue our own investigation of the facts yet what does that look like first off and secondly. Is this your final move pulling your appointees or is there a chance to reverse this the only way to reverse this is CT spots. That's the only way. But I'm glad to this too good of food to be able to look at. That the challenge what happened and answer those two questions. Why we're will yield prepare. And make sure it never happens again. Engines the pastor Bobby what does that investigation in addition to those questions you'd have to look at why this happened about the security barrier but why there was an attack on the capital. What led up to it we'll answer all the questions yes. Families because these officers including officers into the net win yes. About this that and more specifically. You know many of them they're just frustrated they see this is politics but it. An update you it's true it is part of what police or city each other so how does that help them. What helps them as we will go forward just as I promised them and we'll get the answer those questions here. Whose literal make sure that protected just as we'll talk about officer Evans who who died on Good Friday but how. Yes I will go through and get the answers yes. Mr. leader on May twentieth in this moment you've told us that you were prepared. To testify about your conversation where president trump on the afternoon of January 6. Do you still stand by there are you still prepared to testify about. But my phone calls out there. The question is you make a phone call after people in the capital to advise the president what's going on doesn't get to the answer of why were we ill prepared. That's really playing politics and it really shows it that's the issue that they wanna go to the where they want to drive we wanna get all the answers yes. Her own ranking member John cannot cut center stone the bipartisan its January 6 commissioner he crowd. Had the ability to. I have a wider scope. Outside Jimerson unfortunately Democrats and Pelosi said no to that and you and and Republican leaders still okay. The question is you know. What would you need. It's to have it let you know you I was exotic commission like but what would it take for you to sign on to something you know similar to. It's very easy exactly what set on the thirteenth of January but Pelosi played politics make it just like the nine elevenths lettuce discover what built up to a why was that decision made the National Guard were not here went on December 14 because finance and weapons so much OK let me answer the questions so on December 14. They became aware that there was a problem. They made a decision to have National Guard. Without weapons down on the streets to do traffic but not in the capital they felt I CDs earlier in the morning. We had an officer killed beyond that day on Good Friday. The Pelosi would only let us with this go this far I don't believe it allowed to go further and I think we need to get snapped. Severe speaker Pelosi didn't actually in memory projections when she is taking her official notice about rejecting our members. Com and diet she did Democrats. Debra doesn't give it what did you tell I don't have chosen among abductions and and I he responded that's. Friday the Republican members recently were photographed for someone who was here and broke into capitol on January 6. And also they Hutchinson of the bat that well okay well this is something that we're being told is an issue she said her members didn't. Want her to. This isn't an idea though that members of the Phoenix and I don't know what she's adjudicated as happy it's up about the idea that some of your words about. Needing an investigation of last summer's promised us. And wrong as you say are not let me get your subject to. Kennedy clip they shouldn't object to that if they want to 9/11 commission the 9/11 commission. Looked at September 11 they look what buildup and caused Diana left. Should we not look at what build up and causes chewy chewy not questioned why the National Guard was not allowed onto the capital should we not question. Why would why the capital police not fully trained. You putting their lives in danger why were the riot gear stuck and locked in a bust down the street. We need these answers for these officers we will do not ever put him in this place again. Yes sir. Sir we'll lose Republican committee look at president trumps actions leading up to ten on January 6. We look at anything the buildup. Of what caused this place to not be protected. And look to make sure that it never happens again yesterday. Here. Such an assignment for professor alum. You mention of mr. breaks into security may not being allowed on. Good to see and but it seems given that mr. Jordan is he breaking member and mr. Bennett and mr. Briggs also is a leader of large caucus but mr. Davis is also are represented it is I'm sorry are represented Davis is also ranking member and move speaker closer didn't object to it. Red if that represented of mills also voted to object as law along with mr. -- and to bring some rivers and and short of what you think there was a difference. Between. Her object aren't objecting to her president makes it moves have been shorted as opposed to I'll resume. David I don't know who she named a chairman who object to presidential she has raskin who objected and asked for an impeachment too so I don't know of the objection matters because for members have adapted before. Yes sir we. We recurrent disease flocked plus with the gear on the death of finding from does and credit report I mean that's exactly what day. Investigate what you want. Find out who locked the bust why was that there white and they have the gear on why did you have a better positioned isn't the answer that they were just incompetent I mean what more do you even know about that. Pick up and what's the solution we wanna find solutions this is why when you look at share Troy now thirty years of law enforcement. First what did he do that day. He'd been a member for three days. He's inside the chambers. People are breaking in. First he joins other members of a barricade the door. People are breaking the glass officers have their weapons drawn. Protect from people coming in. A member for only three days. But in com congressman that day we called them share. You may have watched the photos he looks through the glass he doesn't have a weapon. But he calmed the situation. He talks to those who on the other side. That's a leader. He sat through. The entire senate report. He's laid out every chronological order of what has taken place he used his own. Experience of being a share from eight years preparing for situations just as what he was drawn into. And he has even more questions. That's why he wanted to serve that's why we put him on this is a microcosm of our conference we have a right to name. But this is what Nancy Pelosi is tonight. Yes men. And easily. Everything coming at him about urgent mission you'd have raised concerns about any additional investigations. Here. Interfere with other federal investigations are ongoing but there's a concern that has now you now you're getting individuals. That are. Decisions being made whether they're serving time or not do not want to interfere with this of the language matter but from the very beginning remember. I asked for a commission. Back in January. Just like 9/11 below she played games all along the way she did do what the scope and it was very clear what we laid out. Equal number of people subpoena power equal skull open don't interfere with any law enforcement's going forward. She could not agree to that and we watch today. Even when the sides were separated even when the power went to one. She went further than anyone's gone before I think it's very clear to the American public. This is a sham. We will make sure we get the real answers thank you very much. Government Cheney stepped down from the committee. Group that was house speaker. Ask she's been at his House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Explaining that. Unless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who just rejected two of his five picks for the select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the capital. A less speaker Pelosi. We sins that decision to reject two of his five picks and goes ahead and approves all five picks that the Republican Party able. Pull all five. Their picks to be on that committee and will launch an investigation of their own on the go to our political director Rick Klein for a little bit more on this Rick. We heard. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy they're making it a point. Of something that speaker Pelosi herself admitted in her statement that this is unprecedented action that she's taking. Rejecting these Republican members from what supposed to be a bipartisan committee. But she says unprecedented. Times call for unprecedented measures essentially what do you make of this. This is a major surprise and you can see how angry Kevin McCarthy is in his reaction here. I think is important remember the context here that it was Republicans who rejected the bipartisan. 9/11 sciele commission McCarthy voted against it senate Republicans. Wound up blocking it and then McCarthy now very very late in the game adding his members including several members who've said. If you know quite double over the top things about the January 6 a big effort by members of this conference to redefine what January 6 man and you get a questions that they're looking dancer at a lot different than what the Democrats for the to answer but this is a major escalation in there in the citing between the two leaders there are a lot of Republicans who were just plain angry about this moment Kevin McCarthy among them. And ultimately he is saying that he's going to have a separate committee that's gonna look into different elements that did he says Nancy pulls into Democrats don't want to win. This collapse of of any kind of bipartisanship is emblematic of some. Broader issues in congress and in his not a not a good sign for a healthy and healthy and functioning democracy. It'll enrich you would think that exploring what happened on January 6 exploring things like what caused. The ride did and why the capital was so vulnerable that these questions of the very least these are questions that our leaders. Could agree on and one answers to so how does something like this. Now come down to. Pure politics it sounds like. Well two words Donald Trump I am meaning he was the fact that he. Bob of course in cited so much of the violence that day and has sought to redefine what it meant talking about people to storm the capitalist patriots. There's there's been an an effort in some pain some conservative and pro trump circles to. Re rewrite the history say it was obviously much a tourists there there's been people suggesting that the woman who was killed like capitol police trying to printer that the chamber was. Was assassinated was killed. By the capitol police even though she was unarmed the suggestion that she. That it is did at the capitol police officer was somehow at fault for that Andy you seen the questions that McCarthy just outlined the two big ones. Out of what was that capital are better prepared well Nancy Pelosi is is in charge at least nominally a security the capital as the speaker of the house he can see where that leads. And what have we done since then again pull OC as well as president Biden who became president just two weeks after January 6 we heard from Republicans even just in the last 24 hours that they intended to take a look at Pelosi and look at Biden and it's a Democrats like Nancy Pelosi that's exactly where they didn't want this committee to go. They wanted to make sure this was squarely about January 6 and about the people that arrived there at the capitol they didn't want other distractions in and from the start McCarthy and many house Republicans have said they wanted this to be broader they wanted to look back at the violent protests last summer they wanted to look at the culpability potentially of elected leaders in Washington on the democratic side the aid that did was viewed by Democrats is it as a distraction strategy. And that's it explicitly what policies rejecting. Let written Pelosi didn't go ahead and specify why she was rejecting Jordan and banks so. Doesn't make it more difficult for her to defend herself against accusations that this is all political and why not maybe increase the scope a little bit. To include the general look at the lack of security at the capitol both with what happened on January 6. And meet this Republican requests are also look into what happened on Good Friday when a man rammed his car into two officers killing one before crashing into a barrier at the capitol. Valid questions all that in fact one of the members that Pelosi was apparently fine with accepting how was among those who voted against accepting certification. Of the Electoral College results as did Kevin McCarthy and I and his top deputy at the time skeet Steve's police. I think it's impossible to overstate the internal politics the policies playing here the level of trust between Democrats and Republicans who voted to reject. The the Electoral College results and or continue their loyalty to president trump and to continue the efforts to rewrite the history. There's a level of anger and mistrust that they not to my mind is unprecedented in in recent decades. And that I think is a lot of what's behind this decision by policy people I talked an immediate aftermath or just star just shocked being looked at what. McCarthy did they looked at the names that he put forward and said. OK we understand they've got some some fierce partisans in banks in Jordan but there are other members who were more toward the moderate side that might to a real a real job on this someone like you Kelley Armstrong lawyers got. Via a high regard from all facets of the party he didn't shoes McCarthy didn't choose people like congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia. Of course a Q and on it's hearing to. I said that she wanted to be on the on the committee so he could have chosen other members that we're even more incendiary I think McCarthy's view of this was that he was making a good faith efforts have to balance different constituencies. He never anticipated that polo seats would reject those picks and not a lot of people saw this coming. Grant Rick Klein. We appreciate the analysis is always.

