GOP senator says bipartisan infrastructure talks ‘very productive’

More
Louisiana GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis on whether the latest bipartisan talks can find common ground on an infrastructure deal.
7:53 | 06/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GOP senator says bipartisan infrastructure talks ‘very productive’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:53","description":"Louisiana GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis on whether the latest bipartisan talks can find common ground on an infrastructure deal. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78186979","title":"GOP senator says bipartisan infrastructure talks ‘very productive’","url":"/US/video/gop-senator-bipartisan-infrastructure-talks-productive-78186979"}