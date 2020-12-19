GOP senator says Congress 'recognizes the American people are hurting'

More
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses the stimulus negotiations in the Senate, and what it will take to get a deal done this weekend.
5:04 | 12/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GOP senator says Congress 'recognizes the American people are hurting'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:04","description":"Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses the stimulus negotiations in the Senate, and what it will take to get a deal done this weekend. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74813865","title":"GOP senator says Congress 'recognizes the American people are hurting' ","url":"/US/video/gop-senator-congress-recognizes-american-people-hurting-74813865"}