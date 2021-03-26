Transcript for GOP senators visit US southern border

The Border Patrol and health and human services in the nongovernmental organizations that are struggling to deal with this love of humanity. Tell us they cannot get ahead of this. A lot of humanity without policy changes in Washington DC. The smugglers. Drug runners they understand our laws and they know how to export them to their benefit so in the catch and release. Making sure people legitimate claims get to prevent them from an immigration judge I think should be a priority. What is occurring here on the border is heartbreaking. And it is a trap him we saw cages after cages after cages. A little girls a little boys lying side by side touching each other covered with reflected emergency blankets. There was no six foot space there was no three foot space there was at three. Space between the children lined up one after the other after the other and I'm. Administration is taking people who are testing positive for coated nineteenth and locking them in cages side by side this is inhumane. It is role and it is the direct. Consequence. Policy decisions by the by the administration. To stop building the wall to return to catch and release an end to stay in Mexico house.

