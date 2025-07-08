Gov. Abbott gives update on deadly Texas floods after aerial tour

There are 161 known people missing in hard-hit Kerr County, Gov. Greg Abbott said. About 12 are missing in other counties, he said.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live