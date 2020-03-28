Transcript for Gov. Cuomo speaks to the National Guard

I want to speak to the most important people in the room for a moment. For the people whole. Are responsible. For. This great construction. Behind me. First I'd like to introduce. General Patrick Murphy used to my laugh. General Murphy. Is. Tested. Smart and he is tested tough. I've been with a general for nine years. I've seen you and me and hurricanes and super storm saying the N floods and everything mother nature of which could throw out us and sought I've seen him. In attempted terrorist attacks. There is known better. He leads from the front he knows what he's doing. And you could not have a better commander. At this time. Then general Patrick Murphy and I want you to know that. I want to congratulate. The Army Corps of Engineers. For what they did here. I used to be in the federal government are worked with the Army Corps of Engineers. All across the country are working with them on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation building housing. And one of the officers of the Army Corps of Engineers. Is still in service and reminded me of that. They are top shelf and what they did here is top shelf. I want to thank the javits staff which is really stepped up. And I want to thank our National Guard. Because. You are the best. Of us you are the best of us. And whenever we call on you you were there. And what you did in this facility in one week. Creating a hospital is just. Incredible. I don't know how you did it. Now you did such a good job that I'm asking for four more. From the president at the downside. Of being is as good as you are what you did. But what you did is really incredible. I don't want to make two points to you. Nor make two promises to you. This is a different beasts. That we're dealing with the this is. It an invisible beings. It is an insidious beast this is not going to be. A short deployment. This is not going to be that you go out there for a few days we work hard we go home. This is going to be weeks. And weeks and weeks. This is going to be a long day. And it's going to be a hard day. And it's going to be an ugly day. And it's going to be a sad day. This is a rescue mission that your on. The mission is to save lives. That's what you're doing. The rescue mission is to save lives. And as hard as we work. We're not going to be able to save. Everyone. And what's even more parole. Is this enemy doesn't attack. The strongest of us. It attacks the weakest. Of us. It attacks our most vulnerable. Which makes it even worse. In many ways. Because these are the people. That every instinct tells us we're supposed to protect. These are our parents and our grand parents. Either our hands are wrong clothes these are a relative who was sick. And every instinct says protect them help them because they need us. And those of the exact people. That this enemy attacks. Every time I've pulled out the National Guard I've said the same thing to you. I promise you. I will not ask you. To do anything. That I will not do myself. And I'll never asked me to go anywhere. That I won't go myself. And the same is true here. We're going to do this and we're going to do this. Together. My second point is. You are living a moment in history. It's going to be one of those moments right. And they're going to talk. For generations. At the moment that is gonna change this nation. This isn't a moment. Oranges. Character. For urges people. Changes people. Make them stronger. Make them weaker but this is a moment that will change. Character. In ten years from now. You'll be talking about today. Your children. Your grandchildren. And you will shred a tear. Because you will remember. The lives lost. And you'll remember the faces and you'll remember the names. And you'll remember how hard we worked. And that we still. Lost loved ones. And year old showed a two year and you should. Because it will be said. But. You will also be proud. You'll be proud of what you did. You be proud. That you showed up. You show up. When other people. Played it safe. You had the courage to show up. And you had this skill. And the professionalism. To make a difference and save lives. That's what you will have done. And at the end of the day. Nobody can ask anything more from you. That he's due lord dude. To do what you can when you can. And you will have shown skill. And courage. And talent. You'll be there with your mind you'll be there with your heart. And you'll serve with honor. And that will give you. Pride and you should be per. I know that I am proud of you. And every time the National Guard has been called out. They have made every new Yorker proud. And I am proud to be with you yet again. And I'm proud to fight this fight with you. And I bring you thanks from all New Yorkers. Who are just so appreciated. Of this sacrifice that you are making. There's still that you'll bring. The talent that your brain. And you give many New Yorkers. Confidence. So I say my friends. That we go out there today. And we hit corona virus. That's what I said. And we're gonna save lives in New York is gonna thank you. God bless each and every one of them.

