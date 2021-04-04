Transcript for Gov. Newsom pushes COVID-19 vaccination efforts in California

Congratulations on getting vaccinated. Line. You've got vaccinated still many teachers are getting vaccinated schools are opening up soon what's planned to have kids catch up you've been out of school every year. Well we put six point six billion dollars so we not talking about learning loss rhetorically. We put six point six billion dollars to provide tutors after school summer school to extend the school year if districts choose we have a thousand plus districts California. We now have the resources to extend the school year not just the school day and to provide intensive services also working on a may revise. We refer to here in California my new budget and updated budget also have the benefit. Of fifteen point three billion dollars calming. From the last federal stimulus and we're gonna do a lot more practically in summer school and really hit the ground running for the fall season when we. Think about schools reopening. The people that I had been hit the hardest by this pandemic are the minority kids and as minority communities what is the specific plan to get them up to speed. This why all our work has to be focused mindful of the issue of equity not just doesn't platform not just as a promotion not just as a promise you gotta deliberate it's tough. He's gritty work its art stubborn we know that as it relates to the issue testing. You know 78 months ago that was our biggest issue is equity on testing access to testing opportunities now it's the same vaccines. So you remove this pandemic. Now you get into the issue X access to health care. Access to the tools of technology. To be able to get the download speeds to get the curriculum in need in order to get educated with your peers. People that don't have access to prod don't have access to devices these stubborn systemic issues and environmental justice you look across the spectrum. Yet to break things down look at the whole person. It's not easy. It's not one size fits all be got to target the most impacted communities in a systemic way and that's the work we began a couple years ago. There's been in erupted by this pandemic in this crisis situation that we now recognized more than ever. A lot of businesses haven't fully reopened yet you're seeing tweet hi percent 50% there still struggling. What is the plan to get them up to speed. Understanding the impact of this pandemic on this businesses and that's why we put. Billions of dollars just put up additional 2.5 billion dollars of grants not loans starts opposites we're going to be doing more. In the next few months we're doing everything in our power. To safely reopen and now the vast majority state is reopened but still yes with modifications. But as we see stability in our case rates among the lowest in the nation one point 9%. Positive that he we see this over extended period time to get the vaccination numbers up we defeat this disease we get these businesses back. Up operational and watch this space I don't think this I know this California not coming back California's who come roaring. Back. But the CDC director is cautioning that we could have a fourth wave you do set out there today that we should not be saying mission accomplished. Do you fear that California could potentially head back work. Yeah of course I feared on the basis of what's happened around the rest the world I mean as we are sitting here today. We just learned that they're closing schools shutting down businesses in France. Because of the mutations because of the various. Because of community spread. I'll we have to be mindful this disease is not gone away. It's not disappeared it's is Buren and it's as deadly as it's ever been and what's changed is our practices and improved in the vast majority of states. People have been wearing disproportionate number of Americans been wearing face coverings disproportionate number Americans. Now are seeing the benefits. Less resistance in terms of getting vaccines. And many have been impacted and now have antibodies themselves that's only reason we have a lid on its. We remove. That vigilance we don't continue to Paxson and in this thing to blow quickly particularly now with over seven variance seven that we're tracking just here Wednesday California.

