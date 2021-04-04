-
Now Playing: California governor faces possible recall over handling of pandemic
-
Now Playing: Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over accusations
-
Now Playing: Kids around the world describe the highs and lows of the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Officials warn against Easter gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: CDC issues new air travel guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: Sexual assault investigation underway at Fort Sill
-
Now Playing: Prosecution expected to call critical witnesses in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Investigation continues into attack on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Florida governor declares state of emergency amid leaking wastewater reservoir
-
Now Playing: Biden says Texas Rangers' plan to fill stadium is 'mistake'
-
Now Playing: Teacher holds Derek Chauvin mock-trial session as part of class
-
Now Playing: Record warmth sets in across Southwest and Central US
-
Now Playing: 'Should (not) honor ... those who fought for slavery and treason': West Point prof.
-
Now Playing: How we can help save bees
-
Now Playing: What to look out for in Week 2 of the Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: MLB pulling out of Atlanta may have caused $100 million in lost revenue
-
Now Playing: Capitol Police want Congress to address security gaps after Capitol Hill attack
-
Now Playing: Toxic water causes mandatory evacuations along Florida’s Gulf Coast