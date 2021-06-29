Transcript for Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks on Surfside apartment building collapse

Good afternoon had been able to you. Meguid. A lot of our first responders was able to go over with the fire chief. Look at some of the work that's been done is we've done in many days. And I know a lot of people are looking at that with bated breath as we all have been for many many days and people last you know we'll. Zip code or for what's gonna happen. The way I look at it as as an old navy guys. Down when somebody's missing in action in the military you're missing until your sound. And we don't stop deserves. And so I think that they think that's what's what's happening. Those first responders are breaking their back. Trying to find anybody they can. They're gonna continue to do you dad and they've been very selfless they put themselves at risk to do it. They and I I thought about that and having met this morning but many of the many families do. This is turned out upside down the world's. Have a lot of really great people not only in this state right but beyond. Again. To hear the stories. Of the folks who are in the towers to either passed away or missing. The amount. I think sympathy that's been pouring in it's emblematic of some of the lies that many of these people had had been leading. They have touched people all across this world I'm not just here in southern Florida and not just drop the whole state of Florida they hand out. You know it's been. This it's been very heartbreaking and very touching because there's a lot of folks who. There have been experiencing some unbelievable pain. And god loves. Have either passed away you're missing. Are almost invariably are incredibly special people. Who made a huge impact. I'm not only this community that communities all across this country and all across the world and so some those guys are out there. Breaking their back on that pile when they're digging tunnels and play themselves in harm's way. To try to find avoided try to find an area where they could to actually rescue people. They have that mission they're doing it and they're not sure gain from it. Because they understand. That in every one of those condominium buildings. We're people. Blues. Are. Different families world group brawl all around them grandmothers grand kids. Brothers and sisters. Handed out. I just thank them for all their efforts and I think them from leaving no news stone unturned. And that the families. We're going to be there. For the long haul on this problem and we're just not gonna look back and we're gonna be there was any support that we can provide thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.