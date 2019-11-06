Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
New questions this morning about the security of personal that of a federal agencies collect from us. US customs and Border Patrol says the images of tens of thousands of travelers were stolen during a data breach that targeted a sub contractors web site. The photos were use in facial recognition program. Pictures of license plates crossing the border during a six week period were also stolen at doubt that could provide valuable information to a foreign government.
