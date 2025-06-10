Gov. Newsom files emergency motion to stop Trump's 'illegal actions'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s filed an emergency motion to block President Donald Trump’s deployment of Marines and National Guardsmen, saying the president’s actions were illegal.

June 10, 2025

