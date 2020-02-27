Transcript for Grandfather who dropped his granddaughter off a cruise ship agrees to guilty plea

Send now an update to a really horrific story grandfather says he'll plead guilty after his two year old granddaughter fell to her death from the top of the cruise ship. He says he just wants this nightmare to end CBC's Victor candor I was in Miami with the full story. Tonight the Indiana man whose two year old granddaughter Peltz we're death from an upper deck of a cruise ship will plead guilty to negligent homicide. In his statement saying Mondello said I took a plea deal today to try to help and part of this nightmare for my family if possible it happened last July on the ship docked in Puerto Rico. Chloe weakened in her grandfather were together mural wall of windows. He says he picked her up so she could tap on the glass. But the window was open Chloe slipped out of his arms and fell as seen here broken hand we off. Sitter broken but just are fairly strong. New rules state strung together the weakened standing. And a little alone we don't want this to happen to another family. I can't you can. Put into words what it's like to lease a child. The heartbroken family filing a wrongful death suit saying world Caribbean was negligent. This is being incredibly difficult on the week and family. No other want to see some changes made to these cruise ships they say that the windows are not properly marked and at the children's play area. Is not safe to cruise line meanwhile has filed a motion to dismiss the civil suit against them. They could call fully staffed and undeniable tragedy highs for her grandfather his attorneys say he faces probation but will not serve any time in jail.

